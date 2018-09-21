Sergio Aguero has signed a one-year contract extension at Manchester City to remain at the club until 2021.

The striker, 30, had said in March he could leave City in 2020, when his previous deal was due to expire, as he wanted to end his career at former club Independiente in his native Argentina.

But his new deal means City’s all-time leading goalscorer will remain at the club until just after his 33rd birthday.

Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, David Silva and Nicolas Otamendi have all signed new long-term contracts in recent months.

City manager Pep Guardiola said Aguero returned for this season in the best condition he had seen the forward in.

“Since I’ve been here, I’ve never seen him like this,” he told Sky Sports. “The spirit since he came back from the holidays after the World Cup… he is in incredible condition.”