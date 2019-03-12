



Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter alleged Monday that ex-French president Nicolas Sarkozy had played a crucial role in helping Qatar win the right to host the 2022 World Cup.

Blatter was speaking the day after FIFA was urged to launch an investigation into claims it was offered a secret television deal by Qatar’s state-run broadcaster Al-Jazeera just three weeks before it awarded the tournament to the Gulf state.

Documents published by British newspaper The Sunday Times appear to show that Al-Jazeera executives signed the television contract before the bidding campaigns to host the World Cup had finished.

Blatter reiterated his claim that then UEFA president Michel Platini’s support for Qatar’s bid set in train a series of attacks on the FIFA chief that led to his unceremonious removal from the job he had held for 17 years.

“Qatar was awarded the 2022 World Cup after the political intervention of president Nicolas Sarkozy, who asked Michel Platini and his supporters to vote for Qatar,” Blatter told AFP.

“These four votes tipped the balance in favour of Qatar and against the USA. This situation sparked attacks from the losing parties on FIFA and me personally, from defeated England on Russia for the 2018 World Cup and from the USA, who lost to Qatar,” Blatter said.