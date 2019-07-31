<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Senegal international Moussa Wague has cut short his holiday to resume training with Barcelona.

Wague was present at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where he made three appearances for Senegal who finished as runners-up behind Algeria.

The 20-year-old played in the Teranga Lions’ first two group matches against Tanzania and Algeria and was later introduced as a substitute in the 110th minute of their semi-final game against Tunisia.

Senegal bowed to a 1-0 loss against Algeria in the Afcon final on July 19 but Wague has shifted his attention from the disappointment to a new campaign with Barcelona.

Wague was present at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper – the club’s training ground – alongside Luis Suarez and a host of first-team stars.

After making four appearances for Ernesto Valverde’s team last season, the right-back will be hoping to secure more playing time in the 2019-20 season.