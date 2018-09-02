Kalidou Koulibaly has signed a new contract with Napoli, ending speculation that he could leave the club.

Koulibaly, 27, put pen to paper on a new five-year deal which runs until June 30, 2023, having been linked with a move to Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

The Senegal international has made 125 appearances in Serie A since signing from Genk in 2014, scoring eight goals.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis first confirmed the contract offer on Aug. 4, insisting: “He is the best defender in the world probably. For him I have refused €90 million from three clubs because I do not sell.”