Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly has backed Maurizio Sarri to succeed at Chelsea if he is appointed as the Premier League giants’ new manager.

Sarri has parted ways with Koulibaly’s club – Italian Serie A side Napoli, who have since appointed Carlo Ancelotti – and is being tipped to succeed Antonio Conte at the Blues.

The Teranga Lions defender said Sarri can be a success at Stamford Bridge if he is given enough time, and added that the London side will play an attractive brand of football under the 59-year-old Italian.

“You can expect nice football because he’s [Sarri] a very good coach,” said Koulibaly, who is currently representing Senegal at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

“It’s disappointing that he leaves like this. We have now a big coach [Ancelotti] and we know we can win something with him. I hope he [Sarri] can win something with Chelsea.

“When a person like this comes, he needs time. They have to give him time because he will suit the football of Chelsea.

“I think Chelsea fans will enjoy the style of football he plays.

“At Napoli, we enjoyed so much the play and the supporters enjoyed so much too. I think at Chelsea it will be the same.”

Koulibaly, who has been linked with a move to Chelsea in the past two years, will feature for Senegal in their second group game against Japan on Sunday.