Amadou Sagna has joined Belgian First Division A side Club Brugge from Senegalese club Cayor Foot.

The 20-year-old impressed in the 2019 U20 World Cup in Poland helping the young Teranga Lions to reach the quarter-final stage before losing to South Korea in a penalty shoot-out.

The winger scored four goals in the global tournament to win the Bronze Boot award.

Following these performances, the Blue-Black have secured the signature of the forward on a four-year deal in an effort to bolster their side ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Amadou Sagna tekent voor 4 jaar bij Club en zal het rugnummer 7 dragen! 🇸🇳 #BienvenueAmadou SHIRT | https://t.co/oEu6Yl0lqD

MEER | https://t.co/z0d553sHku pic.twitter.com/FiSKQn8HLC — Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) July 8, 2019

Sagna will link up with his compatriot, Krepin Diatta, who is currently with the Teranga Lions at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, as well as other African stars in the team such as Nigeria’s Dennis Bonaventure and Ivorian Odilon Kossounou.

Club Brugge finished as runners-up last season behind Genk and will hope the addition of the winger will help them to challenge for the title next term.