The Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, has said the 9th National Assembly would provide an enabling environment for the implementation of the Next Level agenda.

Omo–Agege, according to a statement on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, stated this while speaking to journalists in Daura, Katsina State.

He was in the town along with other All Progressives Congress governors and top government functionaries to pay Sallah homage to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The statement explained that Omo-Agege urged all citizens to continue to work for the peace, unity and progress of the country.

He said, “You know it has not been very easy for us as a country in terms of the challenges we face.

“This notwithstanding, Mr President has managed to steer the ship of the state very successfully; so, we decided to visit him at home.

“It (the visit) is also to reassure him that going forward, the National Assembly is ready to provide the enabling environment for the contents of the Next Level agenda to be implemented.”

Omo-Agege also expressed confidence in the capacity of the ministers-designate to deliver the Next Level agenda to Nigerians, noting that the compliance of President Buhari with all relevant rules in choosing them made them to have an easy ride through the screening process.

He said, “Our job at the Senate is to ensure that all of the nominees meet the constitutional requirements for membership of the Federal Executive Council.”