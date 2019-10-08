<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, yesterday said that Ese Brume’s bronze medal in the just concluded IAAF World Championships in Qatar, “feels like gold.”

Omo-Agege in a statement by his Special Assistant on Sports, Azania Omo-Agege, commended Brume for her optimism, determination and hard work.

He said Brume’s outstanding performance, has made Delta State, Nigeria and Africa proud. Omo-Agege added: “Her bronze medal feels like gold to Nigerians and we hope she inspires an entire generation of athletes to win more medals at the World Championships in the future.”

Describing her as a role model, Omo-Agege tasked Nigerian youths to emulate her determination, hard work and can-do attitude.

He said: “Her (Brume’s) determination and sheer doggedness in holding her nerves to win the bronze medal (Nigeria’s only medal at the World Championships) while competing with the world’s best athletes in the women’s long jump gives us absolute joy and pride.

“Ese had wept profusely while winning the gold medal at the African Games held earlier in 2019 because she recalled being told four years earlier while she sustained an injury that she would not be able to jump anymore.