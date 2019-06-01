<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Senator representing Ebonyi Central Senatorial zone, Obinna Ogba, has been elected as Chairman of the Ebonyi State Football Association.

He was returned unopposed for the position in the election which took place at Monabliss Hotel, Abakaliki, the state capital.

According to the Chairman of the electoral committee, Ekuma Onyebuchi, Mr Ogba who is the proprietor of Ebonyi United Football Club scored a total of 16 votes to emerge winner.

Also, Mr Andy Chukwu, emerged as Vice Chairman.

A member of the State House of Assembly, Chidi Ejem and Mr Ofe Ndubuisi were elected as members of the FA board for Ebonyi South while Ifeanyi Oyibe and James Alaka were elected to represent Ebonyi Central zone.

For Ebonyi North, Anselem Enigwe, Ikenna Odo and Uchenna Aga were elected to represent the zone on the board.

They were immediately sworn in at the venue.

In his address after the swearing in, Mr Ogba commended the electoral committee for doing a good job.

He promised to work hard to move football in the state forward.

‘We are going to work with all stakeholders and government towards developing the game of football in the state”, he said.

Chairman of Nigeria Football Federation, (NFF), Amaju Pinick, representater, Mr Chidi Ofo Okenwa commended the football family in Ebonyi state for conducting the election in a peaceful atmosphere.

Also speaking, seasoned administrator and Leader of South East Football stakeholders forum, Mr Amanze Uchegbulam, advised called for stakeholders to seek for ways to settle their disputes in house without involving government or law courts