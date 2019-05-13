<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Governor of old Anambra State, Jim Nwobodo, has revealed why Nigeria will never have peace.

Nwobodo said peace will continue to elude Nigeria until somebody from the Igbo extraction is allowed to become president.

Speaking in Enugu yesterday at his 79th birthday event, Nwobodo said the South East must be allowed to produce Nigeria’s President 2023.

He lamented that the South East was being relegated in the country’s power equation.

The former governor warned that because Nigeria has failed to recognise justice and fairness, it would continue to lag behind in development.

He said: “Peace will always elude Nigeria because it has decided to pay lip service to justice and fairplay in its power equation.”

“Let the Igbo have their turn at the presidency and development will come; peace will come and you will have created room for development,” he stated.

Nwobodo also faulted the ongoing trial and suspension of former Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

He described Onnoghen’s trial and removal from office as a disgrace to the Nigerian judiciary.