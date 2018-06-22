The Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has congratulated the Super Eagles on their victory over Iceland in their second group game at ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Ekweremadu in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Uche Anichukwu, on Friday in Abuja said that the Eagles manifested the true Nigerian spirit.

He said, however, that the players should not relent, but bring out the best in them in order to book a place in the round of 16.

He said: “I congratulate the Super Eagles on this resounding victory. I am happy that they overcame their demoralising loss to Croatia and a disappointing first half today (Friday) to give Nigerians and Africans something to cheer.

“However, we are obviously not in the round of 16 yet. The Super Eagles should rather see this superlative win as a motivation to fly over a wounded and demystified Argentine team.

“The Super Eagles can do it. They understand the Argentine team, having confronted them in previous World Cup events and also beating them in the friendly ahead of the mundial.”

He urged Nigerians to continue to support and pray for the team.