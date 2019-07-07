<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated with Nigeria’s Super Eagles for beating the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 3-2 in the on-going 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) in Egypt.

Lawan said the victory which advanced Nigeria to quarter-finals of the tournament was well-deserved considering the high skills and dexterity exhibited by Super Eagles.

A statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity quoted the President of the Senate as saying, “Coming behind, after taking the lead, to beat Cameroon reinforced what our Eagle are known for; never to be counted out until the final whistle.

“This victory could never have come at a better time than now when Nigeria is desperately looking for a unifying act.

“Your victory today as usual has brought all Nigerians irrespective of the divide to stand solidly behind you in prayers and encouragement”.

He urged the players not to relent until they achieve final victory by wining their subsequent matches.

While congratulating the players and the technical crew, Lawan said, as head of presidential delegation to the tournament he would ensure that all their needs are promptly attended to.