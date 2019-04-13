<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rotherham and Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi has been named the Skybet Championship Player Of The Month of March.

The 25-year-old was in superb form for the Millers last month, scoring five goals in five appearances as they continued their fight for survival.

Ajayi, who is naturally a defender, has been used in midfield by Paul Warne in recent games and has performed incredibly well.

Speaking to Rotherham United’s website after receiving his award, he said: “It is a massive honour, and it is something I am really pleased to receive. I have to say though that the award is a team effort, I wouldn’t be in the position to collect the award without my team mates.

“During the month we performed well in a number of games, picking up some vital points. It was a good all round team effort. I am also hugely grateful to the staff, who have been brilliant.

“It was a good month, and to be given the award ahead of some very stiff opposition is even more pleasing.

“The season is coming to a close now, but from a team perspective we are still fighting hard to keep this club in The Championship, and from a personal point of view this will also give me confidence going into the remaining games this season.”

Rotherham United is third from bottom in the league table, two points off safety. They play Oghenekaro Etebo’s Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.