Super Eagles star Oluwasemilogo Ajayi was in action for his English championship side, West Bromich Albion, against Preston North End on Wednesday.

The former Arsenal academy trainee was in good form throughout the game and helped his team keep a clean sheet in the highly entertaining game won by West Bromich Albion on the night.





Welsh striker Robson-Kanu gave the baggies in the inside six opening minutes of the game, before former Tottenham Hotspurs combative midfielder Jake Livermore added the second late in the first half.

Ajayi was on pitch for the entire duration of the game and made a timely intervention to deny a chance of reducing the deficit late on.

The victory however extended West Brom’s lead on the championship summit to six points ahead of closest rivals Leeds United who take on Middlesbrough at the Riverside later on Thursday.