<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi played a key role as West Bromwich Albion extended their unbeaten streak to nine games in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

West Brom got an impressive 2-0 win over hosts Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road Stadium in London.

Newsmen report that the game was Ajayi’s ninth league appearance for the Baggies, having scored twice for the club.

The versatile player has also played every minute of West Brom’s league games following his arrival from Rotherham United this summer.

Newsmen also report that QPR also paraded their Nigerian-born forward, Ebere Eze, in the game.

Eze started the game and was replaced by another Nigerian-born player, Bright Osayi-Samuel, 20 minutes from time.

Nathan Ferguson and Matheus Perreira scored both goals for Slaven Bilics’ men in the game.

Victory for the Baggies meant that they moved to top spot ahead of Nottingham Forest who defeated Stoke City 3- 2 on Friday.