<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi was in action for West Bromwich Albion who beat Millwall 2-0 away in Sunday’s Championship game.

Ajayi played 90 minutes and gave a good account of himself in the game which was his 29th league appearance this season for West Brom.

Goals in each half from Filip Kronovic and Dara O’Shea saw West Brom record back-to-back league wins.





Kronovic opened scoring in the 42nd minute before O’Shea doubled their lead with six minutes remaining.

The win took West Brom’s points to 59, four points away from second place Leeds United in the league table.

West Brom will be on the road again as they will be guests to Reading on Wednesday.