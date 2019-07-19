<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Sky Bet Championship club West Bromwich Albion have reportedly agreed a £1.3m deal for Rotherham United defender Semi Ajayi.

Ajayi, 25, was relegated with Rotherham United last season but impressed enough to earn supporters player of the year award.

The tall centre-back can also play in midfield and will be a good addition to the West Brom squad who will be looking to secure promotion to the English Premier League next season.

Albion are also close to finalising terms with striker Kenneth Zohore from Cardiff City and want to add a right back.

Ajayi scored 12 goals in 98 league appearances for Rotherham United.

He was called up by Nigeria as part of the 25-man provisional squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt but was dropped from the final list.

The former Cardiff City player has earned six caps with Nigeria but is yet to register a goal.