Super Eagles defender Oluwasemilogo Ajayi has continued his fine form in the EFL Championship this season after scoring another goal to help the baggies beat Huddersfield Town at home on Sunday afternoon.

Lewis O’Brien’s first Huddersfield goal and Karlan Grant’s close-range effort twice gave the Terriers the lead at The Hawthorns.

However, a Matt Phillips double and headers from Darnell Furlong and Semi Ajayi capped a fine turnaround for West Brom.

The victory moved Albion up to fourth, while Huddersfield remains bottom with just one point from their opening eight games.