Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi, is delighted to return from his one match match suspension and inspire West Bromich Albion to an all important away win against Luton Town at The Hawthorns Stadium on Saturday.

Ajayi who was sent off last weekend had an impressive performance for Baggies, and netted his club’s second goal of the game to wrap up the three points.

Ajayi who got seven goals last season for Rotherham has now scored five for the Slaven Bilien this season and he’s hoping to better last season‘s tally.

“It would be nice to beat last season’s tally because that’s the most I’ve ever got. I’m on target at the moment, so hopefully I can keep scoring goals that help the team pick up three points every week. That would be nice.





“Before a game my main focus is a clean sheet but when I get chance to go forward of course I’m thinking about it. Most of the time throughout the 90 minutes my sole focus is on defending.” he told Journalists after the game.

He also revealed that team is happy to end their dismal run of results in the last seven matches.

“Before the game all we were looking for was to get back to winning ways,” he said. “So to come away with a clean sheet and a goal, everyone in that dressing room is very pleased with their day’s work.

“With the run we’ve been on it was important to get that first win so to have that now will hopefully give the lads some confidence to take into the rest of our fixtures now.” He concluded