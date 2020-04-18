<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





West Bromwich Albion defender Semi Ajayi said he prefers to win the Africa Cup of Nations title with the Super Eagles to lifting the FA Cup or League Cup in England.

Ajayi stated this during a question and answer session with football fans on Instagram.

The 26-year-old has impressed for West Brom under Slaven Bilic in the Championship this season, scoring five goals in 35 league appearances.

The England-born Nigerian defender made his Super Eagles debut in August 2018, in an AFCON qualifiers against Seychelles coming on as a 73rd-minute substitute for Chidozie Awaziem.

He missed the 2019 AFCON in Egypt after he was dropped from the 23-man squad but has fought his way back into the team, playing in their first two qualifying matches against Benin Republic and Lesotho for the 2021 tournament in Cameroon.





With football activities still suspended in England due to the coronavirus, the former Arsenal youngster when asked which among the three trophies he would love to win, he said; “Tough one but it’s got to be an Afcon.”

He chose his first goal for West Brom away to Fulham as his best moment at the club while the 5-1 demolition of Swansea City remains his favourite match this season, a game where he scored the opening goal.

“My first goal. Away at Fulham, right in front of the away end, my family and closest friends,” he said.

“5-1 vs Swansea. Probably the best football we’ve played all season. And I had my whole family in attendance, so was great to get a goal for them.”