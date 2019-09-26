<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles and West Brom defender Semi Ajayi has suggested that playing as a defender is his favoured position.

The 25-year-old played in both defence and midfield for Rotherham United last season but looks settled at the back for West Brom, starting every Championship game so far.

“I’m happy to play wherever the team needs me but centre-half is definitely where I feel most comfortable.

“That’s where I’ve played the longest,” Ajayi told The Athletic.

Ajayi also revealed that the opportunity to work with Slaven Bilic played a big part in him joining West Bromwich Albion in the summer.

“Slaven Bilic being here was a big draw. I knew he was a centre-half and I knew I could definitely learn a lot from him.”

Ajayi has scored two goals in Eight games for West Brom who are fourth in the Championship.