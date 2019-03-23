<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi says that playing international football with Nigeria has made him a better player for his club.

The Rotherham defender who is in a top form made his debut for the Super Eagles against Seychelles in the 2019 AFCON qualifiers in September 2018.

“Spending time at a training day in day out with top, top class players is going to help anyone improve, it makes me raise my game.

“I have got different voices giving me different information that I can use and bring back to my game at Rotherham, it has been really positive.”

The defender has been deployed into the midfield by Rotherham boss Paul Warne and he has been impressive from the position, scoring six goals in the last five games.

“I feel very comfortable in midfield,” he said. “I’ve played quite a few games there now and I’m understanding my role more and more every week.

“Richie (Barker) and the gaffer have been really good with me in terms of giving me information to fulfill the role.

“The last camp I went to I came on as a sub and played in midfield and then played 90 minutes at center-half so the manager (Gernot Rohr) knows I can play in midfield.

“He has heard the gaffer here say a lot that I can play in midfield, they watch all of my games, so they will have seen I have been playing games in midfield and that is why I have been listed as a midfielder.”

“It’s always a massive honour to be called up by my country, I have been asked to represent them again and I am looking forward to the two games ahead.”