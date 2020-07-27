



Nigeria defender Semi Ajayi is in the running for the West Bromwich Albion’s Supporters’ Player of the season prize.

A total of 14 Baggies are up for the award. The shortlist includes players who have made at least 23 appearances in the Sky Bet Championship.

Sam Johnstone, Darnell Furlong, Hal Robson Kanu, Kyle Bartley, Filip Kronovic, Jake Livermore and Matt Phillips also made the shortlist.





Other players who are in the running for the award are; Matheus Pereira , Conor Townsend, Charlie Austin, Romaine Sawyers, Kyle Edwards and Grady Diangana.

Ajayi scored five goals in 45 appearances across all competitions for Slaven Bilic’s side.

The Nigerian international linked up with the Baggies from Rotherham United on a four-year contract last summer.

Voting will close at 4.30pm on Thursday, July 30.