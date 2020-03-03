<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles and West Brom defender Semi Ajayi’s market value has risen as he is now the second most valuable Nigerian defender.

The versatile player who is comfortable playing anywhere in the defence as well as a defensive midfielder has been in superlative form for the SkyBet Championship side who are currently leading the promotion race with 69 points after 34 games.

Ajayi’s market value has risen considerably from £2.00m to £4.50m presently making him the second most valuable Eagles defender after Torino’s Ola Aina who is valued at £9.00m, pishing Udinese’s William Troost-Ekong valued at £3.60m down to the third position.





The 26-year old’s upward valuation is bound to motivate him to provide stronger competition for Super Eagles’ central defence positions. Leganes’ Kenneth Omeruo who currently pairs William Troost-Ekong is valued at £2.70m. Paderbon’s Jamilu Collins, valued at £2.70m, may also get stiff competition from Ajayi for the Super Eagles left-back position.

Ajayi who switched to West Brom from Rotherham United at the start of the season has started and played all 90 minutes in 34 games for the Albions clocking 3,060 minutes so far while scoring five goals which makes him the highest scoring defender in the Championship.

Ajayi could be in action today for West Brom as they play host to Newcastle United in an English FA Cup fifth round game at the Hawthorns. It would be his second FA Cup game for the Albions.