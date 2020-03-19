<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi says he was disappointed not to get Neymar’s shirt after the side’s friendly encounter against the Selecao of Brazil last year.

The West Bromwich Albion player put up a fine performance as the Super Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw by the five-time world champions at the Singapore National Stadium in October 2019.

“That was a great confidence boost for me (the game against Brazil) to be able to measure myself against players of that quality and come out with with a 1-1 draw,” Ajayi told West Brom’s official website.

“It’s a good feeling to be at that level and it was a very good performance and very good result for us.





“The only disappointment was not getting Neymar’s shirt. But I don’t think he was in a very good mood after the game. I asked at the end but it was already taken – I think the other lads in the team must spend the entire game asking him which is something I would never do. But I got Coutinho’s so I’m happy enough with that.

“The Nigerians love their football and they are becoming more aware of me now that I am playing a lot more consistently with the national team.

“They know about Albion of course but they love the Premier League – all the Premier League players are worshipped out there. “