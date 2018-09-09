Rotherham United defender Semi Ajayi has expressed his delight after he made his full international bow with the Super Eagles on a winning note in a 2019 AFCON qualifier against Seychelles.

Nigeria flew past The Pirates of Seychelles 3-0 with goals from skipper Ahmed Musa, Chidozie Awaziem and Odion Ighalo.

The former Arsenal player was a 74th minute substitute for injured Awaziem.

“Was an honour to make my international debut today. Humbled to finally represent my country at the highest level and even more grateful to mark it with a win and clean sheet. Thank you God,” British-born Ajayi tweeted.

He represented Nigeria at U20 level in an invitational tournament in France in 2013.