



Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi has expressed his delight following Westbrom’s promotion to the Premier League.

The Baggies returned to the English top-flight after two years in the Championship following their 2-2 draw with Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday night.

Goals from Grady Diangana and Callum Robinson canceled out Ryan Manning and Eberechi Eze strikes as both teams shared the spoils at the Hawthorns.





Ajayi featured for the duration of the game and did enough to help his team avoid defeat.

“God is the greatest, Premier League, we did it,” Ajayi posted on Instagram.

The 26-year-old made 47 appearances across all competitions for Slaven Bilic’s men this season and scored seven goals in the process.

The versatile defender will look to continue his solid defensive form for West Brom in the 2020-21 Premier League season.