Ex-Nigeria international and sports administrator, Segun Odegbami, on Wednesday said the Super Eagles of Nigeria lost to Argentina at the World Cup due to the “inexperience of some key players” and the inability of the coach to manage the last 10 minutes of the match.

The Nigerian national football team were within minutes of qualifying for the last 16 stage of the competition until they were undone by a Marcos Rojo goal that condemned them to a 2-1 defeat and sent the South American powerhouse through.

Reacting to the defeat in a Facebook post, Mr Odegbami said the best effort by the Nigerian team was not good enough and that made the match end on a painful and sober note, though the Eagles could have won or drawn the match.

“The journey has ended. For Nigeria and for Nigerians, the World Cup adventure is over. Even without playing well the Super Eagles could have run away with a victory, or a draw at least.

“The inexperience of some players at key moments, the coach who ran out of ideas about how to manage the last 10 minutes of a match that was not really difficult, and the reality that the best effort by the Eagles was just not good enough on the night, made the end rather painful and sobering,” Mr Odegbami said.

Mr Odegbami, who in his days was one of the best Nigerian players and skipper of the then Green Eagles, however, saluted the Super Eagles for their effort in Russia.

“The thought of hundreds of their country men and women and children that havè lost their lives in domestic crisis in the country has dampened the spirit of the players even beyond the pain of defeat by Lionel Messi and company tonight,” he further posted.

A goal by Barcelona star, Lionel Mesi, gave the Argentine team the lead in the first half, but Victor Moses equalised for the Nigerian team from the spot in the second half. However, a late goal by Manchester United defender, Marcos Rojo, gave the Argentine team the win.