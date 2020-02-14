<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chief Segun Odegbami has aired his view as per the recent appointment of Joseph Yobo as the assistant coach of the Super Eagles, saying the former defender can learn on the job while undergoing coaching course.

The ex-Super Eagles captain was on Wednesday installed as the West African country’s national team assistant manager following the removal of Imama Amapakabo from that position.

Yobo who is also an Everton legend captained the Super Eagles to a triumphant outing at the 2013 African Cup of Nations in South Africa and will now assist chief coach, Gernot Rohr.

Newsmen in an interview on Thursday asked Odegbami if he thought it was too early to make Yobo an assistant coach of the Super Eagles.





The 1980 AFCON winner replied: “No. The Nigerian assistant has always been a spare tyre in the set up. The foreign coaches come with their white assistants who do the work.

“Yobo will use the proximity to the team to gather invaluable experience, get his certification, motivate the young players and prepare for bigger responsibility down the line,” Odegbami stated.

Meanwhile,the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) have explained the choice of the former national team captain as the new assistant coach of the Super Eagles.

NFF President, Amaju Pinnick believes very strongly that the appointment of Yobo as the Eagles’ assistant coach couldn’t have come at a better time than now.

“Yobo has good leadership spirit, I also think that he will be a very good mentor to our young players and he also has discipline with a great level of dignity.”