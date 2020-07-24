



Former Nigerian international Segun Odegbami says Gernot Rohr is not qualified to coach the Super Eagles, arguing that some former players are more worthy of the role than the German.

Speaking during an interview session on FCT Football Update WhatsApp platform, the 67-year-old argues that the likes of Finidi George and Emmanuel Amuneke are more qualified and suited to coach the national team.

“I don’t think any white coach should come and coach us anymore, not after the generation of Stephen Keshi, Sunday Oliseh, Jay Jay Okocha who played at every level,” said the legend who helped Nigerian win the Africa Cup of Nations in 1980.





“If they can get the basic qualification, which is not essential in my own estimation, but people insist that they must have it, they are qualified. Finidi George and Emmanuel Anuneke have the qualifications Gernot Rohr does not have.”

Odegbami added, “A Nigerian should take Nigeria to the World Cup because a foreigner does not understand our football philosophy and psychology.

“He will just use his colour to bamboozle us. And these days when the black lives matter a lot, the black race should take charge of its own.

“The white man can’t love us more than ourselves. My belief is that anyone who will coach the Super Eagles must be a world class coach. Rohr can’t deliver that.

“He’s not a world class coach that we are looking for, without question.”