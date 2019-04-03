<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Former Green Eagles winger Segun Odegbami has backed Nigeria’s Super Eagles to play up until the final match of the 2019 Africa cup of nations in Egypt.

The 2019 Ogun ZLP Gubernatorial Candidate sees no reason why Nigeria should have anything to worry about what the 2019 AFCON draws could throw up for Nigeria on the 12th of April.

Odegbami speaking in a chat said the expectation of Nigerians on the team’s possible chances of going all the way to winning the 2019 AFCON is not misplaced at all and believes the team has enough fighting spirit and few individual qualities needed to emerge victoriously or at least play in the final game.