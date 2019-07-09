<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Segun Odegbami, an ex-international, has expressed optimism that the Super Eagles of Nigeria would win the quarter-final match against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Odegbami made this known while speaking with newsmen in Ota, Ogun State, on Tuesday

He, however, advised the Super Eagles to remain focused in order to scale the hurdle posed by the South African team.

“They should also listen to Gernot Rohr’s instructions so that they will have the desired result in the quarter-final,” he said.

The ex-international noted the Super Eagles had the support of Nigerians and that they (Nigerians) were praying for them to win the match against the South Africans.