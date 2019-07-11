<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Sebastien Haller is not interested in a potential Premier League move to West Ham United.

That’s according to a report from L’Equipe, who claim the 25-year-old doesn’t believe a switch to the London Stadium would be the best option for his career.

This is contrary to earlier reports out of Italy, that believed West Ham were willing to pay €40m to land Haller and were set to offer him a five-year deal.

The Frenchman was very impressive with the Bundesliga outfit this past season, registering 20 goals and 12 assists in 41 competitive matches, just two years after signing from Eredivisie side Utrecht.

West Ham will continue to look for at least one forward to replace Marko Arnautović, Andy Carroll, and Lucas Perez.