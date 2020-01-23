<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles prospect Sebastian Osigwe has backed Gernot Rohr’s men to qualify for Qatar 2022 and reiterated his desire to represent Nigeria ahead of Switzerland.

Born to a Nigerian father and a Swiss mother, Sebastian, who was previously with Flying Eagles’ team back in 2013 hopes to get a senior call-up despite playing for the Switzerland U-15’s, 16’s and U-18’s.

Speaking with newsmen, he said: “Getting a national team call up will be one of the best things that will happen to me in 2020. I want to help the Super Eagles fight for major honours and playing for Nigeria has always been my dream.”

The three-time African Champions were drawn in Group C alongside Cape Verde, Central African Republic and Liberia for the race to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.





“Nigeria is in a good group and looking at the quality in the team, we’ll surely make it out of the group,” he opined.

Ahead of the second stanza of the Switzerland Challenge League, Sebastian is hoping SC Kriens maintains their momentum against FC Winterthur as they chase promotion.

“We’ve had a good first round and our aim is to continue what we’ve been doing. We believe we have what it takes to get promoted at the end of the season,” the 25-year-old added.

Sebastian is one of the most consistent Nigerian in Europe with over 100 appearances and has kept five clean sheets already this season from 15 matches. SC Kriens are currently third on the log with 28points, only behind Grasshopper and Lausanne Sport.