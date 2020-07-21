



The Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) and Glasgow Rangers have sent birthday greetings to Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo who clocked 24 years on Tuesday.

The SPFL and Rangers took to their verified Twitter handles to celebrate Aribo.

“Happy birthday Joe Aribo,” the SPFL wrote.

And Rangers celebrated Aribo with a video clip of his spectacular goal against Hibernian in November.

“GOAL OF THE DAY: Joe Aribo v Hibernian

“A perfect finish to enjoy on Joe Aribo Birthday.”





Born Joseph Oluwaseyi Temitope Ayodele-Aribo in Camberwell, England, the midfielder played for Staines Town in the Isthmian League Premier Division, winning the club’s academy player of the year award in April 2014.

He joined Charlton Athletic in September 2015 following a successful trial, and signed a one-year contract in May 2016.

At the end of the 2018-2019 season he was offered a new contract by Charlton but instead opted to sign a four-year deal with Rangers.

In 2019 he made his Super Eagles debut in a friendly against Ukraine and was on the score sheet in the game which ended 2-2.

He was on target again as the Eagles held a star-studded Brazilian side to a 1-1 draw in another friendly.