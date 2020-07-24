



Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers have agreed a deal for former Brighton defender Leon Balogun, according to reports.

The Scottish Sun says the 32-year-old Super Eagles centre-back has signed a two-year contract at Ibrox after his deal at Brighton expired this summer.

He spent the last six months of the season on loan at Wigan in the Championship.

Rangers have been on the hunt for a central defender after Niko Katic sustained cruciate knee damage during a pre-season training session.

It is likely that he will be out for up to six months but the Ibrox side were quick to get him into surgery as quickly as possible.

After Katic’s injury, Steven Gerrard was left with just Connor Goldson, Filip Helander and George Edmundson at his disposal.

Meanwhile, Balogun says playing in the Premier League remains his biggest achievement and expressed gratitude to Brighton for giving him the opportunity.

Balogun made this known in his farewell letter to the management and fans of the club.





The 2019 AFCON silver medallist joined the Seagulls just before the 2018 World Cup, but struggled to break into the starting line-up.

He moved to Wigan on loan back in January because of lack of game time and the move was made permanent five months later, after impressive performances.

In his farewell letter to the fans and management of the club posted on social media on Thursday, the 31-year-old thanked everyone who made his stay at the club worthwhile.

“As things have finally come to an end on this strange season I’d like to say thank you @OfficialBHAFC & every soul involved for opening the door for me to Premier League football. I’ve felt at ‘home’ from the first second of my time with the Seagulls.

“Beating Man Utd in the Amex, having you guys singing my very own chant, playing at Anfield and of course scoring against Palace in front of YOU are memories I’ll carry with me forever. Thank you for making my time in your beautiful city a time I will never forget,” he posted on his handle.