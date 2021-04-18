



Joe Aribo provided an assist as Rangers defeated rival Celtic 2-0 to progress into the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup at Ibrox on Sunday.

Aside from assisting for Rangers’ first goal, Aribo was also involved in the second goal which went down as an own goal.

Aribo’s compatriot Leon Balogun was not in action for the newly crowned Scottish Premiership champions due to a calf injury.





Rangers took the lead just 10 minutes into the game after a brilliant skill from Ryan kent found Aribo.

The Super Eagles star then cut inside and sent the ball into the path of Steven Davis who scored with a superb acrobatic finish.

In the 34th minute Rangers doubled their lead as Aribo’s intended cross to Kent saw Jonjo Kenny slide the ball into his own net.