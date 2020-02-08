<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Joe Aribo was on target as Glasgow Rangers booked a place in the quarter-final of the Scottish FA Cup following a 4-1 win against Hamilton Academical at the Fountain of Youth Stadium on Saturday.

Aribo scored Rangers’ second goal of the game in the 68th minute after he was set up by Ryan Kent.





Scott Arfield (brace) and Alfred Morelos scored the other goals for Rangers in the game.

The Nigerian midfielder featured for 90 minutes in the game.

The 23-year-old has now scored seven goals and registered eight assists in 39 games across all competitions for Rangers this season.

Steven Gerrard’s men will face Kilmarnock in their next game on Wednesday.