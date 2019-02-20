



The Scottish Football Association will consider changes to refereeing and disciplinary procedures, including proposals to introduce officials from overseas.

It follows a heated meeting between the SFA, the compliance officer and the 12 Scottish Professional Football League premiership clubs on Monday.

BBC reports an agreement was reached for an SPFL working party to look at fundamental change and report back with proposals.

These could be introduced as early as next season.

A number of clubs expressed concern about the standards of refereeing and are in favour of increasing the pool of grade one referees by calling on officials from England, Wales or even further afield.

There was also much debate around the issue of compliance, with most clubs in agreement that the current system needs to change.