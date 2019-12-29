<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Scottish Premiership club Hearts are looking to sign Nigerian midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo from Stoke City during the January transfer window.

Etebo arrived Stoke City for £6m from Portuguese side CD Feirense in June 2018, and has become a regular feature for the Potters since then.

The 24-year-old has however struggled for game time since Irish man Martin O’Neil took charge of the team.

The last of his 14 Stoke outings this term came back in October before injury struck. He was an unused substitute against Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day.

“Hearts have four Stoke City players on their list of potential January signing targets. Manager Daniel Stendel is keen to recruit goalkeeper Adam Davies and centre-back Liam Lindsay having coached both at former club Barnsley. Midfielder Peter Etebo and striker Mame Diouf are also being looked at by the Edinburgh club,” the Edinburgh Evening News reported.

Etebo, who was named Stoke City young player of the season last season has been 33 times by Nigeria and played in all of his country’s matches at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.