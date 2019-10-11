<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Children from different Sports academies in Singapore watched Super Eagles training this morning at the Bukit Gombat Stadium in Singapore.

The children who were selected from different schools within the country were on hand to welcome the senior team ahead of their friendly against Brazil this Sunday.

The team will train again this afternoon as they intensify preparation ahead of the highly anticipated friendly encounter

All the 21 players in camp trained ahead of the match billed to kick-off at 1pm Nigerian time.

Brazil were held to a 1-1 draw by the Teranga Lions in a friendly game at the same stadium on Thursday.