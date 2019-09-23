<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Despite varied explanations given by the coaching crew and players following their 4-1 defeat by Togo, soccer fans who spoke with newsmen Sunday insist the CHAN Eagles underrated their opponents.

Though most of the fans interviewed were more interested in talking about the Chelsea versus Liverpool tie which they described as Super Sunday fixture, the few who spoke on the Togo/Nigeria tie said the Eagles took the match for granted.

“The truth is that they underrated their opponents. How can you explain a 4-1 loss to Togo, If you lose by a lone goal or even two goals you can begin to think of turning the table in the second leg, but where do you start with a 4-1 loss.

“Does this look like a team that can score six goals in the return leg?” they queried.

Nigeria recorded the worst result in the seven Championship of African Nations qualifiers played on Sunday. Nigeria, Cote d Ivoire and Ghana were the major talking points among analysts at the end of regulation time.

Cote d Ivoire lost 2-0 to Niger while Ghana lost by a lone goal to Burkina Fasso. In other matches of the Championship played on Sunday, Rwanda beat Ethiopia 1-0, Congo DR pulled a draw against hosts Central African Republic while Equatorial Guinea held Congo to a 2-2 draw.

Prior to the match Nigerian Ambassador to Togo His Excellency Joseph Olusola Iji had charged the team to go for victory to make the second leg less stressful adding “Be Business-like for the love of the country and sports.”

Eagles will need to unleash all the arsenals in the armory in the second leg billed for October 17 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba if they are move to next stage.