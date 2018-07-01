A top club from Saudi Arabia have offered a staggering £40 million for Ahmed Musa after his heroics at the World Cup in Russia.

The club have already contacted the Leicester City forward’s agent, William D’Avila, who was in Saint Petersburg for the Super Eagles final World Cup Group D match against Argentina.

Top sources report the Saudi club are now expected to make a formal offer for the Nigeria star.

“It’s a tempting offer as the player now has to consider securing his financial future after playing at two World Cups and also playing in the Premier League,” a source who is familiar with this interest said.

Ahmed Musa himself has admitted he is also uncertain of his future, but will shortly return to Premier League club Leicester City after a successful loan stint at former club CSKA Moscow.

He still has two more years left of his contract with ‘The Foxes’ after he joined them in the summer of 2016 on a four-year deal.