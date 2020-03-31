<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Newcastle takeover talk re-emerged over the weekend with fresh claims a deal could be in the offing.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the chairman of the Public Investment Fund being linked with a £300million takeover of Newcastle, registered a new company with Companies House in January – just before the first reports of a deal being close for the Magpies.

The firm was registered on January 21, four days before the Wall Street Journal claimed Saudi interest was ramping up.





The consortium fronted by Amanda Staveley and with input from the billionaire Reuben Brothers is in advanced discussions with United.

The firm – NCUK Investment Ltd – is a shell company similar to PZ Newco Limited, which was set up by Amanda Staveley at the start of the year. Although the PiF are yet to comment on the Newcastle takeover talk and it’s unconfirmed whether it is directly related to Newcastle, a takeover broker has confirmed that these are commonly registered before a possible takeover to transfer shares in the event a deal is completed.