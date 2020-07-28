



The Saudi Arabian-backed takeover of Newcastle United remains alive.

The Telegraph says documents relating to a £300 million takeover at St James’ Park from current owner Mike Ashley where registered with the Premier League back in April but it is still being scrutinised under an owners’ and directors’ test.





Although the bid is being led by British financier Amanda Staveley, it is Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth Public Investment Fund (PIF) who are believed to take an 80 per cent controlling stake.

However there is a ‘deadlock due to concerns over the new ownership structure’ with a lack of clarity over who would take the reins at the North East side.

PIF have been trying to convince the Premier League that the bid is not linked to the state of Saudi Arabia.