Sardauna Beach Soccer Club have emerged champions of the maiden edition of the Kaduna Beach Soccer tournament.

Sardauna defeated Best Beach Soccer Club 6-5 goals in an epic final organized by the Kaduna State Beach Association at the Murtala Mohammed Square.

The champions ruled the championship as Emmanuel Tanko emerged highest goal scorer with 14 goals.

Lukman Ibrahim was voted as the Most Valuable Player, while Samuel Ogwola won the best goalkeeper award.

The chairman of the Kaduna State Beach Soccer Association, Musa Nimrod expressed delight at the level of success achieved during the event and commended the members of the organising committee, assuring that work will be done to make the event bigger.

In the third place match, GBS Beach Soccer Club beat Cosmos Beach Soccer Club 7-6 goals.

Eight clubs participated in the four-day event that featured a total of 15matches and produced 153 goals.