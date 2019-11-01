<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

National team striker Sunusi Ibrahim has stated that the Nigeria U23 national team have strongly at the back of their mind the prime target of winning the U23 AFCON title in Egypt as the competition draws nearer.

Ibrahim speaking in a chat with newsmen after the release of the final list of 21 said the team will put out it all and work together to realise the lofty ambition of retaining the title won 4 years ago by Nigeria.

“For the nations cup that we have in Egypt, the message I have for Nigerians we pray by God grace this U23 that we are going by God grace, we are going to put out everything, we are going to work together and see that we bring the trophy back to Nigeria.”