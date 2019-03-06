



Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari has said they missed captain Sergio Ramos, in their 4-1 defeat to Ajax on Tuesday evening.

Ramos was suspended after picking up a booking in the first leg against Ajax and will be banned for one more European game, after he suggested he received the caution on purpose.

The Blancos captain watched on from a box as Solari’s side capitulated and his replacement at centre-back, Nacho, was sent off in the closing stages.

Speaking after the game, Solari said: “Without talking bad about any player, of course we missed the captain.

“It’s still a painful week, the fans have been spectacular, they’ve been supporting a difficult moment, they have not caught up with us.

“They are three times European champions, today we have been eliminated, it is a very sad moment and it puts in context what they have done before, it is very difficult to win.

“Madrid always comes back and always comes back stronger.”