Midfielder Santi Cazorla will leave Arsenal this summer when his contract ends, the club have announced.

The Spaniard, 33, has made 180 appearance for the Gunners since joining from Malaga in 2012.

But he has not played for the Premier League club since October 2016 because of a serious Achilles tendon injury.

Cazorla has two FA Cup winners’ medals from his time with Arsenal and scored in their 3-2 cup final win over Hull at Wembley in 2014.