Villarreal captain, Santi Cazorla, has praised Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze for his tremendous performance for Villarreal on Wednesday.

The Nigerian Flash came as a second half substitute in a Cope dey Rey against Girona and scored his side third to end his bad runs in front of goal.

Carzola believed the player has what it takes to be one of the best in world should he continue to progress and continue to work hard.





“His performance made it almost impossible for Girona to mount any meaningful attack from defence as they had to keep an eye on him and it has earned him praises from Carzola. ” You can see that the talent is there”

“He is applying it properly and also willing to learn new things. The hardwork he is putting in he has to maintain it and continue to develop here because he can be the best in the world, “ Cazorla said after the game against Girona.

Chukwueze has scored four goals and three assists in 21 games in all competitions.